Grundy County man still missing after ATV found abandoned in field

On July 25, 2020, the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office got a report about a missing man they still have not been able to locate.

Joshua Day, from Tracy City, was 32 years old when he went missing. He had been writing ATVs with friends the night of July 24 and never returned home. His family reached out to law enforcement after one of Day’s friends contacted them, asking if Day made it home.

“They initially started a little search on their own with some volunteers, and some people out in the area,” Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum said. “They located the four-wheeler in a wooded area that actually sits in Marion County.”

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and Marion County law enforcement began their search.

“We just started looking with volunteers, riding the woods, walking the trails. That piece of property where his four-wheeler was found is actually connected to South Cumberland Fiery Gizzard State Park, and so we walked those trails,” Sheriff Shrum added, “We’ve just not had any luck.”

With no signs of Day, they eventually they brought in the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

“There’s a couple things that makes me wonder. First of all, if he’s even in that area or if the four-wheeler was taken there and dumped. That is one of the questions that we have not been able to answer,” Sheriff Shrum said.

Sheriff Shrum said the friends Day was riding with have taken a polygraph, but he won’t elaborate on whether or not they may have had a part in Day’s disappearance.

He told News 2 that Day’s family continues to suffer.

“It’s kind of turned into a nightmare for the Day family. They’re business owners here in town,” Sheriff Shrum said. “You know, it’s just a mystery. It’s a mystery to us, and it’s one of those things that haunts the Sheriff’s Office as well because, you know, we want to find this guy. And you know, he’s a citizen of the town. Everybody knows him. We just don’t know what’s happened.”

Another note the Sheriff told News 2 is investigators did not see any buzzards while they were searching around the park. He said that’s usually an indication of whether or not a body is nearby.

Tips can be submitted by calling the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office at 931-692-3466 or by calling the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.