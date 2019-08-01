GSMNP: One person dead after accident on the Spur, multiple incidents close roadway

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – One Georgia man has died after an accident along the Spur Thursday afternoon.

According to Great Smoky Mountains National Park deputy superintendent Clayton Jordan, one man from Georgia, Barry Willard Wallace, 73, who was driving a Honda sedan along the Spur, died after a tree came down the slope and hit his car.

He was the solo occupant of the car.

Jordan also saying they were still working to stabilize the slopes due to several inches of rain in the region.

“At this point, we may be close enough to reopen these lanes, but folks need to sit tight and see what happens as we work to reopen,” Jordan said.

Heavy equipment was also brought in to do slope assessments and stabilize them.

Jordan also saying the closing of the Spur was due to a series of incident sites involving downed trees and rockslides, that blocked lanes.

Jordan also confirmed there were multiple rockslides.

“The accident is under investigation, I know there were vehicles that suffered damage from tree-fall and rocks, and we do know we have one fatality,” Jordan said.

They were hoping to get the rest of the roadway reopened by this evening; the northbound lanes of the Spur were reopened shortly before 7 p.m.