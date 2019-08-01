GSMNP Rangers, police responding to rockslide on the Spur

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Both directions of the Spur were closed Thursday afternoon due to a rockslide and crash, according to GSMNP and Pigeon Forge police officials.

A detour was being set up by Pigeon Forge police at Dollywood Lane to Gatlinburg.

Officials with GSMNP said Thursday afternoon park rangers were responding to reports of a rock slide and downed trees on the Spur.

GSMNP rangers, emergency responders and maintenance personnel were on the scene.

The Pigeon Forge Police Department also saying there was also a motor vehicle accident as well.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of the Spur were closed as crews were working to remove the hazards, park officials said.

Pigeon Forge police also saying the closure was located at Traffic Light #10 in Pigeon Forge going toward Gatlinburg.

Pigeon Forge police says the traffic detour to Gatlinburg will be set up at Traffic Light #8 at Dollywood Lane:

“Motorists can take Dollywood Lane to Upper Middle Creek Road, then turn right onto Birds Creek Road to Glades Road to Hwy 321 East Gatlinburg.

Please drive with caution in these areas.”

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more and will update when additional information is available.