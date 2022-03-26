KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park closed several trails and campsites between Deep Creek and Newfound Gap Road in North Carolina on Saturday due to wind-driven wildfires reported in the park.

Park officials reported around 6:30 p.m. Saturday two wildfires that originated outside of the park boundary were active inside the park. Officials were notified of a fire near Cooper Creek around 1 p.m. As they were responding to that fire, park rangers detected another fire near Stone Pile Gap near Thomas Divide.

The following areas are now closed: Backcountry campsites 46, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, and 60; Deep Creek and Thomas Divide trails from Deep Creek to Newfound Gap Road; Pole Road Creek, Indian Creek, Stone Pile Gap, Deep Creek Horse Bypass, Juney Whank Falls, Deeplow, Fork Ridge, Sunkota Ridge, Martins Gap, Indian Creek Motor Nature, Mingus Creek, Newton Bald, Kanati Fork, and Loop trails. Toms Branch Road near Deep Creek is also closed.

Multiple agencies and organizations are responding to the fires. No additional information was immediately available.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.