EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Border officers encountered an abandoned Guatemalan boy at the international boundary atop the Paso Del Norte Bridge on Monday in Downtown El Paso.

According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release, border officers took the 8-year-old boy into custody about 6 p.m.

The acting El Paso port director said the boy told officials that unknown individuals dropped him off at the base of the bridge in Juarez and told him to walk until he ran into someone in a uniform.

“Fortunately, he was able to make it to our officers before anything more severe than his abandonment occurred,” said Ray Provencio, acting El Paso Port Director.

CBP officers processed the child, medically cleared him, and determined he was in good physical condition.

CBP said officers made contact with an individual in Virginia believed to be his mother.

Officials then transferred him to the Border Patrol Centralized Processing Center in El Paso, where he will be remanded to Health and Human Services for further processing and placement.

CBP did notify the Guatemalan consulate regarding the incident.

“This is yet another example of smugglers having no regard for their vulnerable human commodity,” said Provencio. “This should serve as a warning to parents that they should not put the safety and well-being of their precious children in the hands of smugglers.”