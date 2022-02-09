KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Zoo Knoxville guests can now see the newest additions to the lion pride: cubs Maji and Anga!

The cubs are now visible in the Valley of the Kings Courtyard at Knoxville Zoo. The little ones are adjusting to life at the zoo and will only be visible in the courtyard on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 12-2 p.m.

The zoo hopes to extend the times for visitors in the future, but are letting the cubs slowly transition into greeting guests.

These lions are the first cubs to be born in Knoxville since 2006.

Lion cubs Maji and Anga are now on display at Zoo Knoxville Photo: Zoo Knoxville

Lion cubs Maji and Anga are now on display at Zoo Knoxville Photo: Zoo Knoxville

Lion cubs Maji and Anga are now on display at Zoo Knoxville Photo: Zoo Knoxville

Lion cubs Maji and Anga are now on display at Zoo Knoxville Photo: Zoo Knoxville

Maji and Anga are among several new additions to Zoo Knoxville. Two North American river otters recently arrived and the zoo’s animal care team recently drove a Malayan Tiger over 2,000 miles from San Diego to East Tennessee.