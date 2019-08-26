Guinness World Records recognizes Game of Thrones stars at Knoxville convention

Fans in Knoxville over the weekend at Bubba Fest got a sneak peek at some big news for the popular HBO series “Game of Thrones”.

Two of the show’s stars were part of a Guinness World Records ceremony at Knoxville’s Bubba Fest to accept several world records broken by the show.

Actors Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Ian Beattie accepted the titles on behalf of the series.

The pair were in town this weekend for Bubba Fest. In all, ”Game of Thrones” actually broke nine Guinness World Records, including most Emmy Awards for a fictional series and most pirated television programming.