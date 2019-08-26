Live Now
UT football coach Jeremy Pruitt talks about upcoming game, player arrest

Guinness World Records recognizes Game of Thrones stars at Knoxville convention

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fans in Knoxville over the weekend at Bubba Fest got a sneak peek at some big news for the popular HBO series “Game of Thrones”.

Two of the show’s stars were part of a Guinness World Records ceremony at Knoxville’s Bubba Fest to accept several world records broken by the show.

Actors Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Ian Beattie accepted the titles on behalf of the series.

The pair were in town this weekend for Bubba Fest. In all, ”Game of Thrones” actually broke nine Guinness World Records, including most Emmy Awards for a fictional series and most pirated television programming.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter