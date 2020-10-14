Gun carry permits, gun and ammo sales soar across Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gun sales are up more than 30-percent for the year at Nashville Armory while ammunition is hard to keep in stock.

“It’s just very difficult to get mass quantities of ammunition in right now for a multitude of reasons,” Jason Edgley General Manager of Nashville Armory told News 2. The biggest reason, he said is COVID-19 importation restrictions.

“Ammo is one of those items that people are quote hoarding.”

As a result, Nashville Armory’s shooting range is quieter than usual and the store is limiting ammo sells to two boxes per caliber.

“We are limiting it to people who are purchasing firearms so they have the ability to practice with it. If we just opened it up for sales it would be gone in an hour,” he said.

Firearm sales have been consistently high. In March the store hit it’s biggest day in its 8 year history.

“We’ve got a lot of first time gun owners,” said Edgley.

Therefore, all classes like training courses, private lessons and defensive classes are booked.

“We are booked out two months out.”

Edgley points to COVID-19 and tensions around social justice as the driving factors.

“It really did surge a fear in the people and that really brought them into the store. Election years are always a strong year for gun sales, but it’s a perfect storm for the industry because you are just given reason, after reason, after reason for needing it, wanting it or having one,” he said.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security says there were 24,280 more new gun carry permit applications through September of this year compared to 2019, a more than 50-percent increase.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has also seen an increase in hunting licenses and expects another jump just before gun season opens at the end of November.