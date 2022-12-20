KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The total number of firearms found at commercial airports in Tennessee has more than doubled over the past five years.

The Transportation Security Administration announced Tuesday that officers in Tennessee airports discovered 353 firearms at security checkpoints this year, more than double the total found in 2018.

Airports in Nashville, Knoxville, Memphis and Chattanooga all saw new highs for the total number of firearms found, while Tri-Cities Regional Airport matched a high from 2021. Across the nation, firearms found at security checkpoints have increased nearly 50% from 2018.

Airport code 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 (YTD) Nashville International Airport (BNA) 86 97 94 163 206 Memphis International Airport (MEM) 47 46 48 67 79 McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) 16 26 7 21 31 Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport (CHA) 9 9 11 24 29 Tri-Cities Regional Airport (TRI) 4 3 2 8 8 Tennessee total: 162 181 162 283 353 National total: 4,239 4,432 3,257 5,972 6,300+ Data from the Transportation Safety Administration

Travelers can face potential criminal citations and civil penalties for bringing firearms to the security checkpoint. The civil penalty can go up to a maximum of $14,950 per violation. Even if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit, firearms are not permitted in carry-on luggage.

A TSA spokesperson said civil penalties are assessed in almost every case and the average penalty for a first offense ranges from $3,000-$4,000.

Firearms can be transported on commercial planes only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage. Any firearm, ammunition or firearm parts in checked baggage must be declared at the airline ticket counter during the check-in process.

TSA also recommends travelers check with their airline prior to their flight to ensure they comply with any airline-specific requirements. Complete information on transporting firearms or ammunition can be found here on tsa.gov.

Travelers can use the “Can I Bring?” feature on the TSA website or on the myTSA mobile app. Travelers can also Tweet or Message “@AskTSA” if they have a travel question or are unsure if an item is allowed through security in a carry-on bag by taking a picture or sending a question to get real-time assistance weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

Each of the firearms were discovered by TSA officers during the routine screening of carry-on property.

Replica firearms are also prohibited in carry-on baggage.