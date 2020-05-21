Gus Duggerton takes over Twitter, hired as Tennessee’s new head coach

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- If you’ve been on Twitter lately, you might be wondering who is Gus Duggerton and why in world trending in Tennessee? Well, if you are a college football fan, you might know the answer. If not, let me enlighten you!

When the NCAA Tournament was cancelled back in March, ‘Big Cat’ of Bartsool Sports purchased an XBox 360 and the game NCAA Football 14. Big Cat chose a game mode that allowed him to create his own fictional coach to play with- and that is where Duggerton enters the picture.

Since then ‘Duggs’ has taken over the internet, making virtual stops at Toledo, Florida State, USC, Texas Tech, and on Tuesday, he was named the head coach at the University of Tennessee.

Duggs has own Twitter account @CoachDuggs, with over 30 thousand followers and he’s even caught the attention of other real life coaches in the South Eastern Conference.

Lane Kiffin, who coached for the Volunteers for a hot second back in 2009, is now the head coach at Ole Miss. He had some fun with the announcement, tweeting out ‘Don’t leave after one year, they don’t take that very well.’

With the college football season still a few months away, this has been a fun story for fans to follow, wondering where Duggs might land next? At times, Duggerton has had up to 50K people watching him during a single game. All ‘virtual’ games play out LIVE on Twitch, just search ‘Pardon My Take,’ under the Twitch feature.