Gus’s Good Times Deli gets needed boost from Vols’ faithful

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Businesses for decades have found it tough to have a long stay around Cumberland Avenue.
Gus’s Good Time Deli was founded in 1981. It’s been a go-to for students and locals alike throughout the school year but that hasn’t been the case this spring amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Summers can be tough for many businesses like Gus’ Good Times Deli just off the Strip on Melrose Place, but the added strain of an early empty campus was almost too tough to bear.
The deli put out a plea on social media to turn business back around. Over the weekend the deli put out on Twitter, “We have been here for 39 years and are hoping desperately to see 40.”
Vol Twitter and the rest of the faithful answered in a big way and are continuing to do so. By Sunday the sandwich shop was running low on some food items.
“We’ve been there since 1981,” Aaron Hale, co-owner of Gus’s, said. “Support has been unbelievable.”
To support local essential workers as well as the small business, many have bought gift cards to Gus’s to be donated to local health care workers and first responders. The restaurant has been awarding gift certificates on a nightly basis.
Gus’ asks that restaurantgoers continue to support local restaurants during this time of uncertainty for the business.
