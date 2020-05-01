Closings
Gyms in most Tennessee counties to reopen for business Friday

News

by: Brittney Baird and Elizabeth Lane

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gyms in 89 of Tennessee’s 95 counties will be allowed to open back up for business Friday.

Reopening gyms is the latest step Governor Bill Lee is taking in returning Tennessee to “normal” as he has said exercise is incredibly important for physical and mental health.

Members may be pleased to return to their routine, but there are a number of guidelines in place.

Fitness centers must restrict access to staffed hours, disinfect equipment regularly and only fill the place to half capacity. Amenities including showers, lockers, saunas and water fountains will be closed until further notice.

Group classes are allowed but sharing equipment is not.

Gold’s Gym on Old Fort Parkway in Murfreesboro told News 2 they will track the number of members working out with a clicker and whiteboard.

When the gym reaches capacity, they’ve set up a socially-distanced line outside the facility.

“We’ve trained our staff members very well. We had a call where the entire task force team, as well as the managers of each location, we’ve been trained on how to be mindful of that social distancing and making sure our members are adhering to those guidelines as well. So, we’ll be monitoring, we’ll be making sure they feel safe while they’re here,” explained Allison Oran with Gold’s Gym.

Fitness centers everywhere are hoping for a strong turnout Friday but Oran said they realize not everyone will be ready to come back just yet and they plan to continue online workout options.

“One of the things we’ve been doing during the closure is to provide our members with online resources and digital alternatives to exercising. Whether it’s with our Gold’s app, on demand classes and even full access to the group exercise curriculum videos and we will continue to provide that to all of our members through the month of May to give them that option,” said Oran.

Gym employees are required to wear masks and members are encouraged to do the same, if possible.

While most fitness centers in Tennessee are allowed to reopen, those in the major cities like Nashville will remain closed as they follow a separate plan.

