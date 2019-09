Crews work to repair water main break at intersection of Hall of Fame Dr and Church Ave in Knoxville Monday morning.

A downtown Knoxville intersection was closed Monday after a water main rupture.

Knoxville police announced around 7:30 a.m. Monday the intersection of Hall of Fame Drive at Church Avenue would be closed until further notice due to a water main rupture.







🚨KPD Road Closure Alert🚨



The intersection of Church Avenue and Hall of Fame Drive will be closed until further notice due to a water main rupture. Church is blocked off starting at State Street, while Hall of Fame is blocked off from the I-40 access. pic.twitter.com/KAe9A2ddek — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) September 9, 2019

Church Avenue is blocked off starting at State Street while Hall of Fame Drive is blocked off from I-40 access.

