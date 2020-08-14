Halloween candy is arriving earlier than usual

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s never too early for tricks and treats, according to The Hershey Company.

Halloween is still months away, but the candy is already showing up in stores.

Hershey has joined forces with retailers to have their products available earlier than usual.

Candy makers fear the pandemic might negatively affect sales during what is typically their biggest season, so they have compensated by stocking shelves early.

The candy industry is meeting some resistance though, as Target, Walmart and Walgreens told CNN they’re holding off on Halloween candy until early fall.