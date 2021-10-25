KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Halloween weekend is coming up and the Knoxville Police Department wants families to be aware and informed on how to safely enjoy the holiday.

Knoxville Police released the following list of safety tips for a fun and safe Halloween:

Make sure costume fits to avoid tripping

To ensure your children can hear/see sell, maybe wear face paint instead of a mask

Choose a light-in-color costume or apply glow in the dark patches so children are easily seen

Attempt to trick-or-treat when it’s still light outside, or use flashlights when it’s dark

Stay within neighborhood and only visits homes you know, or attend a community organized event

Adults, older sigbling should accompany younger children

Children should not go into strangers’ homes or apartments, not even for a moment

Use sidewalks and obey traffic signals. Avoid walking in the street

If walking in street, walk toward oncoming traffic and stay close to the curb so car lights can see you and you can see oncoming traffic

Establish and review trick-or-treating rules before participating by parents/adults

Instruct children to only accept sealed treats and examine treats before eating them

If you discover tampered treats, attempt to determine where they came from and report the incident to the police

If you see something, say something: Report any suspicious activity to the police and call 911

Those who welcome trick-or-treaters should turn on their porch lights

Need a costume?