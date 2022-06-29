KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The owner of Halls Deli and Cuban Cafe has announced Tuesday they are closing their doors.

Although they have only been open for around three and a half years, they have a pretty solid customer base, that loves them for their American deli options and Cuban specialties.

The owner Oscar DeCardenas tells us he’s sad to have to close the cafe, but the stress was too much.

“A lot of mixed emotions, it’s been a great ride. I really really am humbled by the community and the support and I just want to say thank you and may God bless all of you,” said DeCardenas.

Thursday is the last day Halls Deli and Cuban cafe will be open. It’s located off of Maynardville Pike in the Halls community. They will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.