Halls High School to move to online learning for 10 days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Halls High School will move to online only learning beginning Monday, Knox County Schools announced Friday.

Beginning Monday, September 21, Halls High School will move to online learning. It is expected to last for a total of ten school days with students expected to return to school for in-person instruction on Monday, October 5.

Earlier this week, Halls canceled its football game scheduled for this Friday due to a number of Halls players who have been quarantined.

It marks the second straight week Halls has had to cancel a game due to COVID-19 exposure. Halls canceled last week’s game against Tennessee High, citing potential COVID-19 exposure. Tennessee High, which is located in Bristol, was put on Halls’ schedule after Union County High School temporarily suspended all football operations for the first two weeks of September.