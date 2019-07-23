Hamblen Co. deputies involved in armed standoff with man in country illegally

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Hamblen County sheriff’s deputies were involved in an armed standoff with a man they say is in the country illegally.

HCSO Sheriff Esco Jarnagin saying Monday a team responded to a domestic violence call Sunday in the 3500 block of McClister Road and when deputies arrived, they found a man on the front porch – a rifle by his side and a handgun allegedly in his right hand.

Deputies drew their weapons, and after some time, were able to get the man to drop his weapons.

He was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

Sheriff Jarnigan saying a Narcotics Team searched the property and found several guns, methamphetamine, marijuana and various drug paraphernalia.

More than $43,000 cash was also confiscated.