Hamblen Co. Health Dept. changing COVID-19 testing hours

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – The Hamblen County Health Department’s COVID-19 testing hours will change starting next week.

Testing at the Hamblen County Health Department on Mondays and Fridays will now be available from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Testing will last from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

Again, these changes go into effect next week.