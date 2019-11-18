Hamblen County authorities searching for alleged rapist after missing court date

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Officials in Hamblen County are searching for an alleged rapist after he missed his scheduled court date.

William Swafford was scheduled to face aggravated rape and kidnapping charges.

Earlier this month, deputies responded to a home in White Pine for a reported rape. A 27-year-old woman there told them she’d met a man in a sports bar overnight who beat and raped her.

Police arrested and charged Swafford with aggravated rape and aggravated kidnapping.

If anyone has any information on Swafford, you’re asked to call the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office at 423-585-27-01 or 423-586-37-81.