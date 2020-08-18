Hamblen County cancels 150th anniversary celebration

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Hamblen County officials have canceled the 150th anniversary celebration commemorating the founding of the county in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The 150th anniversary celebration for the foundation of Hamblen County, set for September 5th, has been canceled.

The county has also postponed the unearthing of a time capsule buried on the Hamblen County courthouse lawn. The event was set to take place this Saturday but will now take place in spring 2021.