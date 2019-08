Two suspected felons are behind bars Wednesday morning as drugs and weapons are removed from the Hamblen County community.

Hamblen County Sheriff Esco Jarnagin confirmed Trinidad Balderas Junior and Tawauna Boutwell have been arrested.

Meth, cocaine, heroin and ecstasy pills were uncovered in the bust. Deputies also discovered nearly $24,000 in cash and nine guns, three of which were stolen, according to the sheriff’s office.

No word on any charges Balderas and Boutwell are facing.