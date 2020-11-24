Hamblen County deputies investigating aggravated burglary in Whitesburg area

WHITESBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Hamblen County deputies are seeking any info from the public as they investigate an aggravated burglary.

The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an aggravated burglary that happened in the Whitesburg area this month. Deputies are seeking help to identify the two males captured on surveillance video.

If you have any information that can help investigators, you’re asked to call the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office at 423-586-3781.

