WHITESBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Hamblen County deputies are seeking any info from the public as they investigate an aggravated burglary.
The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an aggravated burglary that happened in the Whitesburg area this month. Deputies are seeking help to identify the two males captured on surveillance video.
If you have any information that can help investigators, you’re asked to call the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office at 423-586-3781.
- Here’s why it’s crucial to quarantine for 14 days after COVID-19 exposure
- Looking for the new Xbox or PlayStation 5? These sites will alert you when they’re back in stock
- Sevierville Police warn of heavy weekend traffic ahead of Black Friday
- Hamblen County deputies investigating aggravated burglary in Whitesburg area
- NYC’s first African-American mayor, David Dinkins, dies at 93