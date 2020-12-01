Hamblen County mask mandate extended through Dec. 30

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Hamblen County’s mask mandate has now been extended for thirty more days.

Hamblen County Mayor Bill Brittain made the decision Monday afternoon. The mandate was set to expire at the end of November.

The order first went into effect on August 1 and has been extended several times since then.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order in July to allow governments in 89 counties without their own health departments to enact their own coronavirus restrictions.

The mandate will now last until December 30, unless extended further.

