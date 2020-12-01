Hamblen County mask mandate extended through Dec. 30

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Hamblen County’s mask mandate has now been extended for thirty more days.
Hamblen County Mayor Bill Brittain made the decision Monday afternoon. The mandate was set to expire at the end of November.
The order first went into effect on August 1 and has been extended several times since then.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order in July to allow governments in 89 counties without their own health departments to enact their own coronavirus restrictions.
The mandate will now last until December 30, unless extended further.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: Total COVID-19 cases near 175K, deaths now stand at 2,097 in the state
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Greene County mayor extends mask mandate through September 30
- Video and pictures of packed house party near KU campus spark concern as virus cases rise
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Two weeks into September, state has seen a 12.48% increase in COVID-19 cases and a 19.56% increase in deaths
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports smallest 1-day increase in new cases so far in September
- Oxford and AstraZeneca resume coronavirus vaccine trial
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Total COVID-19 cases reach 171,824 with 933 new cases reported Sunday
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Inactive cases rise by 204 as Knox County reports 121 new cases & no new deaths
- As Trump played down virus, health experts’ alarm grew
- Dakotas lead US in virus growth as both reject mask rules
- Tennessee Coronavirus: COVID-19 deaths hit 2,064 with 39 new ones reported Saturday
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Inactive cases rise by 229 as Knox County reports 189 new cases & 3 new deaths
- As restaurants, bars re-open amid coronavirus, CDC study urges caution
- Ohio college students test positive for coronavirus, throw party