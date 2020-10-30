Hamblen County mayor extends mask mandate

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Hamblen County Mayor Bill Brittain is extending the county’s mask mandate through the end of November.
The original mask mandate was set to expire Friday, Oct. 30. The mandate requires people in the county to wear face coverings or masks in public spaces and businesses.
On Saturday Morristown Mayor Gary Chesney said the White House COVID-19 Task Force declared Hamblen County a “red zone.”
