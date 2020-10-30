Hamblen County mayor extends mask mandate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -- Knox County's recent up-and-down coronavirus testing numbers suggest people are not doing all they can to stop the spread of the virus, said Charity Menefee, director of communicable and environmental disease and emergency preparedness for the Knox County Health Department.

"Our positive cases are kind of across the board. There's not a trend that's coming out there and to me that's an indicator of more community spread. So we're not being able to identify a certain population or group that we were seeing it in like we were able to see back in August or September."