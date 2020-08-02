Hamblen County Mayor issues mask mandate, goes into effect August 4

HAMBLEN COUNTY (WATE) – Hamblen County Mayor Bill Brittain issued an order requiring county residents and visitors to wear a mask in public in an effort to stop the spread of Coronavirus starting Tuesday, August 4.

Mayor Brittain said the mask mandate is the next logical step to impact the spread of Coronavirus.

“Our Coronavirus task force has been preaching and teaching the use of a mask for several weeks, and we believe it works. Most people are wearing them and we want to intensify the message with the order,” he said in a press release.

Governor Bill Lee recently signed Executive Order 55, which extended the order giving county mayors the authority to require masks.

“We need to do everything we can to try to open our public schools in September while keeping students, teachers and staff safe,” said Brittain. “Second we need to help our senior adults with health conditions feel confident they can go out in public and feel safe because everyone is protecting each other by wearing their masks. Finally we need to support our healthcare workers who are physically and emotionally exhausted from their efforts to treat the patients who have the virus.”

Brittain says the Coronavirus Task Force will continue its work monitoring the healthcare systems, the testing and the prevention campaigns going on throughout the county.