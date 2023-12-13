MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — The Morristown Hamblen Humane Society is asking for donations after police found 17 Chihuahua dogs in a storage unit. The dogs need veterinarian evaluations.

The animal shelter shared in a social media post this week that the dogs were found by police on Dec. 10, and some of the chihuahuas were so young their eyes were not yet open.

“Please find it in your heart to donate to help with their care,” the animal shelter stated. “We are also in need of donations of items such as puppy pads, Purina dog chow small bites and blankets. These dogs are also in serious need of socialization so enrichment type toys would be great for small dogs (smaller kongs, treat puzzles, treat balls etc).”

Chihuahuas are a small dog breed originally from Mexico. According to the American Kennel Club, they’re tiny dogs with huge personalities and stand among the oldest breeds of the Americas with a lineage going back to the ancient Indigenous empires of pre-Columbian times.

Morristown Hamblen Humane Society also said that if anyone has information on these dogs and why they were in a storage unit – to please contact Hamblen County Animal Control at 423-438-7981.

Donations can be made on their Facebook page, by phone, on their website MH-humanesociety.com, or either in person or mailed to us at 5251 E Morris Blvd, Morristown, TN 37813