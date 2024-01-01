KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 17 Chihuahua dogs that were rescued from a Hamblen County storage unit in December are recovering well, according to the Morristown Hamblen Humane Society.

The Humane Society shared the update on Facebook alongside a photo of one of the dogs. The post said several of the dogs are still receiving follow up vet care, but all 17 are doing well.

“We appreciate all of the support we received for them so very much!! They still aren’t available for adoption but we will let you know once they are!!” the Morristown Hamblen Humane Society wrote.

One of the 17 Chihuahuas that were rescued from a Hamblen County storage unit. (Morristown Hamblen Humane Society.)

While the legal proceedings continue, the dogs will remain in foster care. The shelter added that they will continue to share updates as things evolve.

The dogs were rescued from the storage unit on December 10 after they were found by police. When the Chihuahuas came to the shelter, they had a variety of medical issues, including hair loss, fleas, and eye issues.