KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 17-year-old boy was injured after a shooting near Morristown Hamblen High School.

The shooting took place across the street from the school on Sulphur Springs Road according to Morristown Police Department. The 17-year-old was taken to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries according to a spokesperson with MPD.

Another 17-year-old boy was taken into custody following the shooting according to police. MPD added that both teens are students of the Hamblen County school system.

MPD added that the shooting did not take place on school property.