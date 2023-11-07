KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 17-year-old boy was injured after a shooting near Morristown Hamblen High School.
The shooting took place across the street from the school on Sulphur Springs Road according to Morristown Police Department. The 17-year-old was taken to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries according to a spokesperson with MPD.
Another 17-year-old boy was taken into custody following the shooting according to police. MPD added that both teens are students of the Hamblen County school system.
This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app or sign up for our email alerts for updates.
MPD added that the shooting did not take place on school property.