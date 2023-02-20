MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — The doors to a brand new, massive recreation complex in Morristown are getting ready to open for the spring. While crews are still unpacking equipment and moving in, the 115,000 square foot, $35 million facility will include a variety of amenities for every person.

Steve Eaton, the general manager of the Morristown Landing complex spoke about the diversity of the facility being one of the most appealing features.

(Photo: Morristown Landing)

“We have a state-of-the-art swimming pool or an aquatic center with slides, we’ll be offering swimming lessons, state-of-the-art climbing facility, state-of-the-art fitness center, meeting spaces for the corporations and families to have celebrations,” Eaton said. “It touches so many different elements in the community.”

Some additional features include the field house which includes four hardwood basketball or six hardwood volleyball courts, plus the track above.

Eaton said a complex of this magnitude has been discussed for more than a decade in the Morristown community. While some may feel like it’s too much too soon, Eaton said he feels confident people will be blown away.

“Change is difficult for a lot of people, but this is positive change, we have something for everybody in this community and they’re going to see the impact,” he said. “They’ll get the value once they come in and we show them what this place can do.”

Eaton also said it’s community focused first, but will still be a major incentive for people and businesses moving to the area.

“Just the quality of the venue and all of the assets you have here, it’s going to attract different companies to come to the area,” said Eaton. “It’s going to be a supporting piece when the City is trying to attract businesses.”

He went on to say it’s, “all about heads in beds, food in the restaurants, and it’s a great way for us to drive economic impact into the City of Morristown.”

Eaton said the goal is to have the Morristown Landing open by March 2023.