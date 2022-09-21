MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Morristown and have fun for the upcoming fall.

Morristown Dog Park at Jaycee Field

For dog owners who want to spend time with their pets, please feel free to visit Morristown Dog Park at Jaycee Field which has amenities for dogs and owners. The park features large open spaces for dogs to run and play, water fountains and lights in the evening.

Location : 1726 Dalton Ford Road, Morristown, Tenn.

: 1726 Dalton Ford Road, Morristown, Tenn. Date : Sun-Sat

: Sun-Sat Time: 7 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Morristown Craft Beer Festival

Join the community in celebrating Morristown with extensive varieties of craft beers, great food, live music, local vendors, fun activities and games. Admissions are free for anyone who wants to attend the live music, games and activities.

Location : Morristown Farmers’ Market, 130 W Morris Road, Morristown, Tenn.

: Morristown Farmers’ Market, 130 W Morris Road, Morristown, Tenn. Date : Sept. 24

: Sept. 24 Time: noon-8 p.m.

Panther Creek State Park

Panther Creek is a 1,444-acre state park in Morristown near the shore of Cherokee Lake in the historic Holsten River Valley. The park has 17 different hiking trails covering more than 30 miles of terrain at all levels of difficulty. People who visit can see Cherokee Lake and the Cumberland Mountains from Point Lookout Trail. For bikers, there are 15 miles of mountain biking trails.

Location : 2010 Panther Creek Park Road, Morristown, Tenn.

: 2010 Panther Creek Park Road, Morristown, Tenn. Date : Sun-Sat

: Sun-Sat Time: 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

Rose Center Museum

Rose Center Council for the Arts was established in 1976 to promote the arts in the Lakeway area. The center develops, promotes and sustains the creative arts in Morristown by working to bring together people or groups that pursue visual and performing arts, and historical and cultural endeavors. The

Location : 442 West Second North Street, Morristown, Tenn.

: 442 West Second North Street, Morristown, Tenn. Date : Sept. 23

: Sept. 23 Time: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Historic Downtown Morristown

This national district has the only overhead sidewalk system in the United States. The street level is lined with antique, specialty and clothing boutiques. A farmers’ market is located within the district.

Location : Office 825 West First North Street, Morristown, Tenn.

: Office 825 West First North Street, Morristown, Tenn. Date : Sun-Sat

: Sun-Sat Time: anytime

The Meeting Place

The best places to meet are where you can look through different treasures throughout an antique store. The Meeting Place Country Store is located on Morristown’s Historic Main Street. According to their website, the place is referred to as “organized clutter.” Take a chance to look at the different antique items inside the store.

Location : 138 B West Main Street, Morristown, Tenn.

: 138 B West Main Street, Morristown, Tenn. Date : Sept. 23-24

: Sept. 23-24 Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.