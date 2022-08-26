HAMBLEN CO., Tenn. (WATE) — A wanted fugitive who was considered armed and dangerous after evading law enforcement in a car chase was captured Friday in Hamblen County.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Mekiah Tre Davis, 18, around 6 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Law enforcement had been searching for Davis after he was released from a Dandridge juvenile facility in January of 2022.

Police said he cut off his ankle monitor and was involved in a police chase less than 48 hours after his release. Davis crashed in Hamblen County and was arrested by Tennessee Highway Patrol before being bonded out.

A few weeks ago, Davis was reported to have stolen a car and crashed through the gate, according to Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Coffey.

Davis was located on Sunday, Aug. 21. However, during the pursuit, he escaped. There were also reports that Davis made threats toward officers and said he would not go back to jail.

Members of the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force and Hamblen County Sherriff’s Office detectives arrested Davis without incident at a residence in Hamblen County.

Davis faces 14 charges in Hamblen County including reckless endangerment and the illegal possession of a weapon.