MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — The Michigan man who was charged with arson in relation to the fire at the historic Parks-Belk building in Morristown Tuesday night allegedly admitted to having plans to set more fires, according to an arrest warrant.

The large fire broke out around 9:00 p.m. in the historic downtown district of Morristown on Tuesday. Wednesday afternoon, authorities announced that Jeffrey Scott Cicirelli, of Livonia, Michigan, was arrested on charges of arson, reckless endangerment, burglary, and vandalism.

A warrant filed in the General Sessions Court of Hamblen County states that the investigation led officers to identify Cicirelli as a suspect, and he was found at a hotel. After being advised of his Miranda rights, Cicirelli allegedly admitted to setting the fire and that he had plans to set more.

Five full gas cans were found placed around the downtown district. According to the warrant, Cicirelli said he placed the cans with plans to burn down more buildings but changed his mind after watching the Parks-Belk building burn.

Multiple residents in the buildings next to the Parks-Belk Building were evacuated, and a fireman suffered a dislocated shoulder while fighting the fire, the warrant said.

The warrant also added that the building, valued at more than $250,000, was a total loss.