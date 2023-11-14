KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A blood drive is being held in honor of a hospital employee who was fatally struck by a car in Morristown last month.

Beth Block, 41, was struck and killed by a pickup truck on Oct. 23 while in the crosswalk near the Morristown-Hamblen Health System facility. The system is now hosting a MEDIC blood drive in her memory on Friday, Nov. 17.

Block was the overseer of the blood bank at MHHS. According to a release from the hospital, she was also an advocate for MEDIC, “who recognized the profound impact of blood donation.” This event aims to continue her mission to support the blood supply for patients in need.

The hospital is located at 907 W. 4th North St., Morristown, TN. The event will begin at 10 a.m. and run through 6 p.m. Click here to make an appointment to donate blood during the event.