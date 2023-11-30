KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Charges are pending against a driver after a pedestrian was struck while walking along a roadway in Hamblen County.

According to a THP report, a pickup truck was traveling east on Mullins Road on November 24 around 7 p.m. while a pedestrian was walking on the shoulder. The truck then reportedly hit the pedestrian from behind, injuring them.

The report lists that charges are pending against the driver.

The report said that at the time of the crash, it was dark out and there were no street lights on that part of the road. Investigators believe this may have contributed to the crash.