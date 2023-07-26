MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Morristown received an award from the Tennessee Municipal League (TML) for the Morristown Landing Project.

Earlier this month, the city was notified by TML that they were selected for the award, according to a release from the city. Earlier this week, the TML 83rd Annual Conference was held in Nashville, and city staff and council members were honored during the event ceremony.

The City of Morristown was selected for the “Excellence in Recreational Facilities Award” for the comprehensive project of Morristown Landing and its positive impact on the community’s quality of life.

“It was a real honor to be standing in front of a statewide audience at the TML Conference as the story of Morristown Landing was presented. When we consider the quality of life improvements that have been made here over the past ten years, The Landing is the crown star. Our Council is appreciative of the opportunity to create this recreation and events center for our community. Earning this recognition across the state is ‘icing on the cake’,” Mayor Gary Chesney said.

Morristown Landing opened in March, and has quickly become a hub for physical fitness, family fun, community events, athletics tournaments, and group gatherings, the city said.

The $35 million, 100,000 square-foot facility has four hardwood basketball courts that can be converted to 6 volleyball courts, climbing walls, a family aquatic center, a fitness center, an eight-lane pool, and an outdoor splash pad.