MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Fourteen of 18 new school resource officers will soon begin the school year along with students and staff throughout Hamblen County Schools thanks to a grant from the State of Tennessee. The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office welcomed its first class of SROs at a swearing-in ceremony Wednesday led by the Honorable Douglas Collins.

HCSO is leading the new SRO unit, which was approved and established after Governor Bill Lee announced grant availability for placing a certified SRO in every public school in the state. HCSO was awarded grant funding for 18 SROs in total.

“We already had two SROs in the school system, we have three individuals from within the department transferring to the SRO Unit, and we have hired nine new ones.” HCSO Captain David Cribley stated in a news release. “At present, we are in the process of testing for the remaining four.”

In June, Gov. Lee invited local law enforcement agencies and school districts to apply for nearly $200 million in grant funding “to further strengthen security at Tennessee schools.” The state budget included $140 million to place full-time, armed SROs at every public school in Tennessee.

The grant funding provides $75,000 per SRO including salary, benefits, training, equipment and other related costs annually.

“Starting a new unit is costly,” Hamblen County Sheriff Chad Mullins stated. “Although $75,000 is a substantial amount of money, it doesn’t come close to what is required to get these SROs established, trained and into the schools to protect our kids. We are honored to accept the challenge and the responsibility for the SRO Unit, but the county couldn’t cover the start-up costs without the support of The Hamblen County Board of Education and the City of Morristown.”

For the next two fiscal years, the education board and city will contribute funding to assist with the costs, not associated with salaries, according to HCSO.

The first full day of school in Hamblen County is Thursday, Aug. 3.