KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee business used a friend competition to help people diagnosed with cancer.

On Dec. 5, four Clayton Homes Facilities in East Tennessee presented a generous donation to the Morristown Regional Cancer Center’s patient assistance fund. During October and November, team members competed to see who could raise the most money.

With the corporate office matching each donation, Clayton Homes was able to present a check for $68,090.30 to a cause that’s very near and dear to their employees’ hearts.

“Life has a way of being full circle. Certainly, for me that’s very true because [Morristown Regional] was so good to me when I had my treatments, and it’s good to be able to give back to them,” said Jody Charles, who works for Clayton Homes’ Bean Station.

Another worker at Clayton Homes’ Bean Station shared that he had been in remission from cancer for 11 years and he was ecstatic to help donate to the cancer center.

“It’s great, it’s a good feeling. I know the folk here are using the money for a very good cause and taking care of these folks,” said Jimmie Turner, an assistant production manager at Clayton Bean Station.

Clayton Homes has been raising money for the cancer center for the past six years. This year’s donation was the largest so far.