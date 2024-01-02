MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Efforts are underway to extinguish a fire in the historic downtown district of Morristown on Tuesday.

The Morristown Fire Department responded to the intersection of Main Street and Cumberland Street around 9:20 p.m. for a reported fire at the Parks-Belk Building.

Fire Marshal Billy Hale said that five engine companies and one ladder company were at the scene with assistance from the Jefferson City Fire Department. Hale said no firefighters were sent inside the building due to structural concerns.

Information about whether any injuries were reported or the potential cause of the blaze were not immediately available.