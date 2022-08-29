MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Several kittens at the Morristown Hamblen Humane Society have tested positive for Feline Panleukopenia.

Feline Panleukopenia is highly contagious and often fatal, according to the shelter. The staff at the shelter plans to do additional testing while working to save as many cats and kittens as possible.

The shelter is unable to house any additional cats or kittens for the next 14 days because of the virus. During this time, the cats they currently have will be isolated and monitored.

Kittens are most affected by the virus, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. AVMA added that the chance of recovery for kittens, less than eight weeks old, is poor.

Cats become infected by the virus when in contact with urine, stool, and nasal secretions, or fleas from other cats, according to AVMA.

However, the association added if a cat survives for five days, its chances for recovery are high. There are vaccines that can prevent the virus.

According to AVMA, most kittens get their first vaccine between 6-8 weeks of age and follow-up vaccines are given until the kitten is around 16 weeks.

The shelter adds that the virus “does not impact dogs in any way.”

“Please keep all of our cats, kittens and staff in your thoughts,” wrote the shelter on Facebook.

Those who are fostering kittens and those who filled out an adoption application for any cat have been contacted about the virus.