MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — What’s left of the Parks-Belk Building in Morristown will be torn down after a fire destroyed most of it. A developer is interested in constructing a new building that is visually similar and honors the legacy of the historic structure, according to a release by the City of Morristown.

On Thursday, the City announced that the owners of the Parks-Belk Building met with all involved departments of the City of Morristown the previous day to develop a strategic plan to recover from the loss that happened on January 2.

The main priority identified in the meeting was reopening the closed portions of North Cumberland Street and West Main Street. The City said these roads have been closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic because of the hazard posed by the severely damaged structures.

While the streets and sidewalks are still in good condition, Morristown officials said a report from the city’s consulting engineer said the Parks-Belk Building is beyond repair and needs to be demolished in the interest of public safety.

The Morristown Corner Development has already begun soliciting bids and set a deadline for bids of Friday, January 12. The City said its intention is to award the contract early next week, and the initial phase of removing the hazardous structure should take roughly a week.

The streets will be reopened once the Building Department determines that it is safe for pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

Despite the fire causing additional financial and logistical challenges, the owner and developer of the building is hoping to rebuild in a way that honors the legacy of the Parks-Belk Building.

“The architect for the owner, also present at yesterday’s meeting, presented a conceptual idea to replace the building with a new structure with visually similar features which honor the legacy of the historic Parks-Belk which has been lost,” the City wrote.

On January 2, the Parks-Belk building caught fire, and crews from Morristown and the surrounding areas responded to help extinguish the flames before they could spread to any other nearby buildings. Even police drones were used to help firefighters direct their attacks toward hotspots near walls. A Michigan man was later charged with arson and allegedly told officers that he had planned to set more fires, but changed his mind after watching the Parks-Belk Building burn.