MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennesseans can soon enjoy a drive-thru coffee service opening in Morristown this week. Dutch Bros Coffee is opening its first greater Knoxville area location Wednesday, Jan. 11 along Andrew Johnson Highway and customers can enjoy any medium-sized drink for $3 for the grand opening.

“We are so excited to be joining the Morristown community,” Hannah Abraham, operator of Dutch Bros Morristown, said. “We can’t wait to see everyone Wednesday!”

Hours of operation at the Morristown Dutch Bros location at 2850 W. Andrew Johnson Highway will be Sunday-Thursday, 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. while Friday-Saturday hours are 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company that was founded in 1992 in Grants Pass, Ore. They serve specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel™ energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee.

The company stated in a news release that Dutch Bros “is stoked to share the ‘Dutch Luv’ with the Morristown community through outstanding customer service and delicious drinks.”

The grand opening is happening at 5 a.m. Wednesday. The company stated in a news release that customers who stop by Wednesday can enjoy any medium-sized drink for $3 for opening day.