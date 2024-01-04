HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — After a judge in Las Vegas was attacked by a defendant in her courtroom Wednesday, the Hamblen County Court Security Lieutenant explained the safety measures taken to keep judges safe in the courtroom.

Lt. Steven Haag said viral videos like the one of the Las Vegas attack are a reminder of what could happen in the courtroom.

“We see stuff happen like that quite a bit, not necessarily here in Hamblen County, but there’s always videos and stuff popping up as far as incidents and stuff happening in the courtroom,” Haag said. “Every time we see stuff like that we can look at it and say, ‘hey, what are some areas we can kind of improve in in our own setting we’ve got here.'”

He said they have multiple officers present during court at all times.

“Normally, we will have an officer up here that is always assigned to the judge, so their main responsibility for that day is the safety and security of the judge and the clerk and stuff they’ve got seated right here,” he explained. “But if an incident would occur, their main responsibility is to take care of the judge and make sure he gets back to the chambers.”

There is also a second officer assigned to maintain the public in the courtroom. In case an emergency does happen, help can be called at the press of a button.

“We do have panic buttons here as well. So if something happens, the judge can hit that panic button, it will alert over there on the other admin side, and then it pushes straight up to 9-1-1. So if we need help, we can get help here pretty quickly,” Haag said.

While he’s seen his fair share of disgruntled defendants, Haag said he’s never seen an incident in the courtroom as severe as the Las Vegas attack.

“It kind of opens up our eyes just a little bit more and making sure that we’re doing stuff the way we’re supposed to be doing it here, which, I think here at Hamblen County we have a very good system,” he said.

If someone does attack the judge, Haag said they’ll be hit with an automatic felony.