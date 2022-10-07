MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – A leading producer of organic, pasture-raised eggs has announced plans to open a manufacturing operation in Hamblen County.

Handsome Brook Farms will invest $30.8 million to establish their first operations in Morristown at an existing facility on Technology Way, which will be modernized to produce specialty hard-cooked eggs and related products.

The investment will create 140 jobs over the next five years, according to a release from the state Department of Economic & Community Development.

“We are excited to locate this new manufacturing business here in Morristown and to join this

community as an employer, investor, property owner and corporate citizen,” Handsome Brook Farms CEO Jordan Czeizler said in a release. “As we researched possible locations across several states, we kept coming back to the favorable environment created by the local, regional, TVA and state officials here in Tennessee and in Morristown. We look forward to growing our business here in this community and sincerely appreciate the support and welcome that we have received.”

“Companies are moving to Tennessee in record numbers because of our strong business

climate and unmatched workforce. I thank the members of Handsome Brook Farms for their

decision to create 140 new jobs for Tennesseans in Hamblen County and welcome this

company to the Volunteer State.” Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee

Handsome Brook Farms was founded in 2007 and uses a network of small farms to bring eggs to stores across the country, according to the release.