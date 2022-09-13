MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Ballad Health’s mobile health coach is coming to ReVIDA Recovery Centers’ Morristown location to provide mammogram screenings.

Screenings will be available by appointment on September 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 230 Bowman Street, Suite C. Women aged 40 and above are eligible to make an appointment. According to ReVIDA, the services will be free to those without insurance.

“We are proud to host Ballad Health to bring this life-saving screening service to our patients and others as we work to promote safe and healthy communities throughout the Appalachian Highlands,” ReVIDA Recovery Centers CEO Lee Dilworth said. “At ReVIDA, we believe mental health, physical health, and emotional health are intertwined. Routine mammograms are crucial to detecting breast cancer early and can help save lives. That’s why we want to offer this opportunity to both our patients and the community at large.”

To schedule an exam, call 423-586-3249. Walk-in visits will also be accepted if there is space. The mobile health coach can be found in the parking lot of ReVIDA Recovery Centers on Bowman Street.

The mobile health coach is planned to return to Morristown on Sept. 28 and additional stops are planned for Johnson City, Tenn., and Duffield, Va. The goal of the mobile health coach is to bring care to hard-to-reach parts of East Tennessee.