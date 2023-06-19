MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — People gathered in downtown Morristown Monday to celebrate at the Hamblen County Juneteenth Celebration.

The event featured food and drink vendors, local businesses and musical performances. Leah Campbell has come to the celebration every year since they started it four years ago.

“It’s about unity it’s not just about Black or White, but in this area, being able to come here and celebrate this day in this area, to me, is such a big deal,” Campbell said.

Hamblen County NAACP President Shavone Lovell said the event helps to bring the Black community together and educate others.

“I think it’s important to celebrate it because I think it’s important to know what it is, and I think it’s important for our children’s friends more importantly. Because in Hamblen County, we only represent about 7% of the population, so it’s important for us to understand and know what the event is about, what the day is about,” Lovell said.

Various groups and non-profits also had booths at the event. Victoria Burnside is the co-founder of Black Entrepreneurs Meet, which aims to help Black-owned small businesses.

“Sometimes the accessibility to those resources is a little bit harder to navigate, and for the black community I feel like there’s a lot of unknowns, there’s a lack of knowledge that those things do exist, so having someone to advocate for them and kind of be that liaison in between to say, ‘Hey, there are these resources, let me help you find out how to get them and how we can make those resources work for you,'” Burnside said.

She said the holiday is an opportunity to celebrate how far they have come.

“I think celebrating Juneteenth is important because to be a business owner and to be able to be an entrepreneur and creative as a black person is a part of this, it’s a part of Juneteenth,” she said.

Burnside also said they are working to get their 501(c)(3) license to officially become a nonprofit and expand their services and programs.