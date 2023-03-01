MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A crossing guard near an elementary school was injured in a hit-and-run on Wednesday, according to the Morristown Police Department.

Morristown Police said a crossing guard was working at Whitt Elementary School when they were struck by a vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene after the incident.

The crossing guard has been treated with minor injuries at a local hospital and released.

“We are blessed that our crossing guard suffered only minor injuries. I am extremely disappointed that this reckless incident occurred. Our crossing guards are there to ensure the safety of our students and their families. I ask that everyone slow down and exercise patience in and around our schools.” Hamblen County Director of Schools Arnold Bunch.

Morristown Police said they are still searching for the driver of the vehicle.