RUSSELLVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people are facing drug charges after a drug bust at the same Russellville home searched by law enforcement late last year, according to the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office.

The bust happened Wednesday at a home on the 5900 block of Old Russellville Pike, which the sheriff’s office says is the location as the December 2022 drug bust where deputies said the “biggest pill dealer in the area” was arrested.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office’s Narcotics/Gang Unit served a search warrant at the home and found 31.02 grams of methamphetamine, 0.2 grams of fentanyl, 0,47 grams of cocaine, 19 Xanax pills, 13 Gabapentin pills, 321 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and $4,528.

HCSO said Donald Philemon Rickard, Jr., 40, was arrested and charged with possession of schedule II, III, IV, and VI controlled substances for resale, possession of scheduled I and V controlled substances, possession of a legend drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. The sheriff’s office explained that Rickard’s parents, Betty Sue Johnson and Donald Philemon Rickard, Sr. were arrested during the December 2022 bust at the home.

Luke Andrew Melton, 29, of Morristown, was also arrested Wednesday on charges of possession of schedule II and possession of drug paraphernalia.

(Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office)

Hamblen County Sheriff Chad Mullins said he couldn’t be more proud of the work being done by the Narcotics and Drug Unit, HCSO said.

“Our Narcotics/Gang Unit, with the assistance of our Patrol Division, was able to put a big dent in the drug trafficking in Hamblen County following Wednesday’s arrests and seizures,” Sheriff Mullins stated. “Because of their work, and between the two search warrants at the Rickard home, they were able to keep over $40,000 worth of drugs out of Hamblen County.”

During the December search warrant at the home, deputies seized more than $100,000 in cash, 196 Opana pills, 79 Oxycodone pills, 11 Clonazepam pills, and 2 Suboxone strips.