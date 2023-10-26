KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The mother of a Hamblen County Sheriff’s Lieutenant has died after being trapped in a house fire.

The sheriff’s office shared Thursday morning that Lt. Eddie Hefner’s mother, Pam McElhaney, passed away.

“On behalf of Lt. Eddie Hefner, he is grateful and humbled by the kindness, love and support he has received following the recent loss of his home to a house fire. Sadly, Lt. Hefner is now dealing with a much greater loss, the passing of his mother, Pam McElhaney. We, his HCSO family, ask that you continue to pray for Lt. Hefner and his entire family during this most difficult time,” wrote HCSO on Facebook.

The fire took place on Sunday, Oct. 22 at Hefner’s home. McElhaney was in the house and wasn’t able to get out on her own. She was rescued by Austin Rutherford, an off-duty firefighter with the Morristown Fire Department. The home was a total loss.

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money to help Hefner. Those wanting to give can also send a check, made payable to Eddie Hefner, to the local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police at 225 W. 3rd N. Street, Morristown, TN 37814.