MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Students returning to school after the winter break will have access to free meals at Hamblen County Schools.

Starting on Thursday, Jan. 4 and continuing though the remainder of the academic school year, all students will be able to access free breakfast and free lunch meals each instructional school day.

The free meals for students have been made possible thanks to the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture due to an increase in direct certified students in the school district.

Direct certified students are identified by Local Education Agencies (LEAs) as members of households receiving assistance under the assistance programs (SNAP, TANF, or FDPIR) as eligible for free benefits.

According to the USDA’s Food Nutrition Service, the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) is a non-pricing meal service option for schools and school districts in low-income areas. The CEP allows the nation’s highest poverty schools and districts to serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to all enrolled students without collecting household applications.

The Tennessee Department of Education states on its web page regarding CEP that it is a universal meal plan under the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) that permits eligible districts and schools to provide meal service to all students at no charge, regardless of economic status.

Parents and guardians of students do not have to submit any paperwork for their child to participate in the free meals program, which will give Hamblen County students access to one free breakfast and one free lunch meal; however, they can pay for additional items by paying separately.

The program will not erase current school cafeteria charge balances, and those with a negative account balance have until the end of the school year to pay.